Certainly; members of United Nations (UN) is well-aware that genocide, barbarism terrorism and what not is going-on on all communities (especially) on Sikhs and Kashmiris by India (claimer of Secularist!) since partition due to their right of freedom promised by their ‘liar forefathers’. Even then, door of UN is shut. According to world survey Prime Minister of India, had agreed many time for a separate State to Sikhs and right of plebiscite to Kashmiris. And, at-last, this was/is acceded by P. Chidambaram, Ex-HM and Yashwant Sinha, Ex-FM of India, recently!

The Sikh religion’s holly book “Guru Granth Sahib” was torn in 2015 in India – a nonsense act of course, according to all religions. No argument that Sikhism, promotes equality, compassion, tolerance, and is world’s fifth-largest religion. Extremist “RSS” has been working since long to assimilate Sikhs-into- Hindu-religion. The Indian text books have systematically equated Sikhism with Hinduism. The children in India are studying that: Hinduism is a tree and, Sikhism is fruit of that. The Sikhs in India are still children-of-lesser God. They are less patriotic, stereotyped, untrustworthy, worst traitors and what not!

Since 1984, countless Sikhs are being killed by Indian forces overtly-and-covertly. The roots of the Sikh dilemma are very complex in India due to inadequate recognition of Sikhism as a separate religion. The year 1984 is being celebrated most fateful in the history of Sikhs around the world. Because, Indian army invaded “Golden Temple” in 1984, which shocked Sikh community around the world because; the site is considered (Holiest) of Sikh religion. A systematic genocide of Sikhs, Kashmiris, Dalits and even low-cost Hindus is going-on rapidly. So world is compelled to say why UN is dormant in case of freedom of Sikhs and Kashmiris?

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK.

