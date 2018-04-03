Freedom of citizens, provincial autonomy to be protected at all costs: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali has reiterated the party commitment to uphold democracy, citizen’s freedoms and autonomy of the federating units.

He reiterated this on Tuesday in his message on the eve of the 39th martyrdom anniversary of Party’s founding chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Bhutto gave the country a consensus Constitution based on the principles of respect for human rights of citizens and autonomy of federating units.

He said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment, given unanimously also by the PPP government, was aimed at removing the distortions introduced in the 1973 Constitution by dictators and to protect and strengthen rights of citizens as well as of provinces.

The PPPP President said that it must be remembered that the 18th Amendment has the consensus of all federating units and all provinces. Disrespecting the political consensus and tinkering with it in any unconstitutional manner will be a political disaster, he warned.

Asif Zardari said, “Today as we rededicate ourselves to the political ideals of Shaheed Bhutto we also pledge to protect and defend democracy, individual freedoms and provincial autonomy”.

All power belongs to the people and it must flow from the ballot box and not from the bullet, is the political lesson bequeathed to us by the Party’s founding Chairman, he said adding that today more than ever we need to imbibe the true meaning of this everlasting lesson in politics.

Shaheed Bhutto was an extraordinary leader and innumerable ordinary people who came in contact with him themselves became extraordinary, he stated.

Bhutto’s greatest achievement is that he gave hope to the people at a time when hope seemed to elude and he lit the path with his blood when there was darkness all around. Bhutto was a beacon of light and hope. He will remain so even in a distant age and clime, the PPPP President said in his message.

Zardari also paid homage to all those who laid down their lives and suffered in the cause of democracy and in protecting the country.

