At recent Hindustan Times Leadership Summit former US President, Obama recalled that at the time of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Washington was “just as obsessed with how to dismantle that network [LeT] as the Indians.” USA and India see LeT behind every `terror’ act in Kashmir or elsewhere in India.
But, documentary analysis shows secretive Mumbai trials were translucent (Davidsson, Betrayal of India: Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence). The 9/11 brought the problem of terrorism into limelight. According to principles of penology, an offence has to be first defined before it is made punishable. In the absence of a global, universally-acceptable definition of the word “terrorism”, any figment of imagination could be stretched to mean terrorism.
In the first-century Palestine, the Jews publicly slit the Romans’ throats, in seventh century India, the thugs strangulated gullible passersby to please the Hindu Devi Kali, and the 19th-century adherents of Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will) mercilessly killed their pro-Tsar rivals, Basqae-ETI Irgun, Lehi, and Irish Republican Army. Unfortunately, it is common to dub one’s adversary (like Kashmiris or LeT) as a ‘terrorist’. Doing so enables State terrorists to eliminate freedom fighters as ‘terrorists’.
AMJED JAAVED
Rawalpindi
Freedom movement
