Freedom movement

At recent Hindustan Times Leadership Summit former US President, Obama recalled that at the time of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Washington was “just as obsessed with how to dismantle that network [LeT] as the Indians.” USA and India see LeT behind every `terror’ act in Kashmir or elsewhere in India.

But, documentary analysis shows secretive Mumbai trials were translucent (Davidsson, Betrayal of India: Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence). The 9/11 brought the problem of terrorism into limelight. According to principles of penology, an offence has to be first defined before it is made punishable. In the absence of a global, universally-acceptable definition of the word “terrorism”, any figment of imagination could be stretched to mean terrorism.

In the first-century Palestine, the Jews publicly slit the Romans’ throats, in seventh century India, the thugs strangulated gullible passersby to please the Hindu Devi Kali, and the 19th-century adherents of Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will) mercilessly killed their pro-Tsar rivals, Basqae-ETI Irgun, Lehi, and Irish Republican Army. Unfortunately, it is common to dub one’s adversary (like Kashmiris or LeT) as a ‘terrorist’. Doing so enables State terrorists to eliminate freedom fighters as ‘terrorists’.

AMJED JAAVED

Rawalpindi

