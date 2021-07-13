Freedom movement enters crucial phase despite 13 July like carnages: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying rich tributes and homage to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 who laid down their precious lives for the sacred mission of freedom has said that despite the scores of 13th July like carnages in the history of Kashmir, freedom movement has now entered the decisive phase after defeating all the nefarious de-signs and pressure tactics of India.

Thanking the freedom loving people of Kashmir across the globe and the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Umma for their sincere support on moral, political and diplomatic fronts to the legitimate de-mand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the inalienable right to self determination, the APHC spokesman also paid gratitude to the world commu-nity whose official stand recognises Jammu and Kashmir as a dispute and support freedom move-ment as per United Nations Security council resolu-tions.

The spokesman of the APHC lauded the over-whelming enthusiasm displayed by the freedom loving people of Kashmir and Pakistan in making the observance of the Martyrs Week with special reference to the martyrs of 13th July and the symbol of our resistance moment, Burhan Wani, a grand success.

He denounced the repressive measures adopted during the observance of the Martyrs Week and said that despite the use of brute military force, the clear message engraved on the wall is that the people of Kashmir have never accepted Indian ille-gal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging the United Nations Secretary General and the world community to help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, the APHC spokesman said that it is the moral and legal obligation of the UN to stop the genocide in the occupied territory at the hands of Indian occupation forces.—KMS