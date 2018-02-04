Freedom inalienable right of every human: Gillani

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani said on Saturday that freedom was the inalienable right of every human-being on earth and Kashmiris were sure to win freedom.

Addressing an impressive ceremony in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here at Aiwan e Iqbal, he said that India would have to change its approach towards Kashmir and its people and stop atrocities being committed against them who were seeking nothing but freedom.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony was held by Unique Group of Institutions in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department and was attended by a large number of students and teachers from different schools and colleges of the provincial metropolis.

The Education Minister said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and diplomatic support would be provided to the Kashmiris to win freedom from the despotic yoke of India. He said Pakistan’s armed forces had pushed the Indian army to the wall in the Kargil war, adding that India must cease its cowardly acts of oppression.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal Malik, who is wife of Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik, said youth had always brought about revolutions through their movements, adding that Kashmiri youth would be successful in introducing a revolution in the Indian-occupied Kashmir through their sacrifices.

Talking to young boys and girls at the ceremony, she said that Burhan Wani was of your age and he had exposed Indian atrocities, adding that his act had laid bare the mentality of the Indians to the whole world.

Mushaal said the fifth generation in Indian held Kashmir was at war with the Hindu government in New Delhi, and expressed the hope that Kashmir would soon be freed. She said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

She urged Pakistani youth to continue to support Kashmir cause, adding that Kashmiris demand reaffirmation of love from the Pakistani youth beyond the Kashmir Solidarity day. She said the ceremony had set a benchmark for other institutions and governments to celebrate the day.

MNA Kiran Dar also urged the international community to support Kashmir cause, adding British Labour Party had included Kashmir in their manifesto and day was not far away when all countries would follow the suit. Poets Amjad Islam Amjad and Rehman Faris, who is Additional Commissioner Income Tax, presented their poetry on Kashmir and won hearts of the audience.