Freedom fighters attack army patrol in Tral; soldier injured; town shuts

Srinagar

Officials on Tuesday said a search operation was launched after freedom fighters attacked an army patrol party in Seer village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A top police officer said that freedom fighters attacked a patrol party of army’s 42 RR near Jamia Masjid Seer, leaving a soldier injured. He said the militants escaped after opening fire. “A search operation has been launched to nab the militants,” he said.

The injured soldier has been shifted to military hospital for treatment, Global News Service quoted DIG south Kashmir as having said this.

Earlier, clashes erupted at bus stand Tral after rumours spread in the area that freedom fighters were surrounded by the forces in Seer. Gunshots triggered shutdown and clashes in Seer village of Tral township. Few gunshots were heard during a cordon-and-search-operation following reinforcements were rushed to the area, said an official. Reports said that youth took to streets and hurled rocks at the forces heading towards Seer at Bus stand Tral. Amid the clashes, shopkeepers downed their shutters, triggering a prompt shutdown in the area. —GK