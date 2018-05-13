Free treatment, medicines in DHQs, THQs hospitals: Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that free treatment facilities and medicines of high quality are being provided to the patients in the DHQ and THQ hospitals.

Addressing the monthly meeting of medical superintendents of district as well as Tehsil headquarters hospitals here on Saturday, he said that these government hospitals had become main source of relief for the poor patients and average patients flow in the OPD of these hospitals had exceeded four thousand patients per day.

The minister said that installation of CT scan machines in DHQ hospitals was in progress and at present poor patients were getting CT scan diagnostic facility in their own districts free of cost which was mere a dream in the past.

He said that in the past patients of the remote areas had to wait for a long time for CT scan test due to the long waiting queue in the teaching hospitals.

Imran Nazir said the performance of primary & secondary hospitals had been improved significantly which was the result of hard working and tireless efforts of the health department team and the medical superintendents of the hospitals who took keen interest in improving the performance of the hospitals and development, he maintained.

He said that 27 hospitals had got ISO certification from UK, adding that outgoing provincial government had given a system for health sector reforms which should be carried on in future.

The minister asked the doctors’ community that they were the real stakeholders of health sector, therefore, they should work for the betterment of their own profession. He informed, the government had provided incinerators for disposing of hospital waste and all the DHQ hospitals would have their own incinerator for effective disposal of the hospital’s waste soon.

During the meeting, the performance of the hospitals was evaluated. The meeting also reviewed the pace of development work as well as the progress in the revamping of the hospitals.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed, Directors of different health programmes, Additional Secretaries, Director IRMNCH Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Dr Akhtar Rasheed and medical superintendents attended the meeting.