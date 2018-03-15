Free treatment at NICVD

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon has said that all facilities for free treatment of heart diseases like Angiography, Angioplasty and other sorts, therefore are being managed free of cost, per NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) where many patients through Government of Sindh Province are being treated without charges / cost.

He was addressing the participants of the 25th Mid Career Management Course i.e., Inland Study Tour of Balochistan Government Officers. Rizwan Memon noted that the Thar Coal Development Project is operational under the own resources.