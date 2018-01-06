Free speech & media’s role

For the past many years most Pakistani’s, including myself, have been amazed at the number of people telling lies and spewing hatred through untrue statements and vulgarity both on electronic and print media. All of this is accepted because of the right to Free Speech. But Free Speech does not mean that we have to be continuously bombarded with profanity said by our politicians and their supporters. Free Speech means Quality Speech as well.

Although people will blame politicians, judiciary, America and other reasons for the increase in press conference vulgarities and lies, I for one will only blame News Media. Because News Media are the unspoken regulators of Free Speech and in Pakistan they are not doing their job. I blame news reporters who listen to these lies and vulgarities at press conferences and without asking for proof or reasoning, report the lies and vulgarities to the public as it is. Why cannot they ask the questions that every Pakistani is thinking? Why do they not investigate the accusations made against another Pakistani at these press conferences? Why can’t they ask the politician holding a press conference about the politicians past press statements that have been proven wrong or lies?

I blame the news writers that don’t name the culprits in news reports and instead use terms “a powerful family” or “a powerful politician that cannot be named” or “a powerful member of the ruling family”. Similarly why can’t they do their own research before they print fake news and lies about other Pakistanis that were handed to them in a press conference? Why can’t they highlight to the public all the lies and wrong statements made by a politician in the past? Why do they have to even print news when they cannot name the culprit in it?

MUHAMMAD BASEER KHAN

Peshawar

