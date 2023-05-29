Free short courses for students at TEVTA powered Summer Skills Camps 2023

LAHORE – Punjab government has planned to arrange summer skills camps to help students develop their skills.

Students attending state-run schools and colleges will be able to enroll themselves in the summer camp as the program aimed to provide free short courses which could last up to three months.

The free short courses opportunity aimed to empower students of government schools and colleges who are not financially strong to pay any fees.

Lately, a technical education awareness seminar was also organized at the Government Graduate College for Women Satellite Town (GGCWST) in Rawalpindi which was attended by notable figures including Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta.

Officials commended the initiative aimed to secure a brighter future for students as it encouraged pupils to make good use of their summer break. The free short courses will definitely put impact technical on individuals and their families’ economic well-being.