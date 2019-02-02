Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Saturday has scheduled a free puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment.

It may be mentioned, that the show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training.—APP

