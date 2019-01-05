Free puppet show for children today

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled a free puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on January 5. The National Puppet Theater will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and present Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education and environment etc. Children along with parents are invited to attend the show. The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training.

Travelling cultural and puppets shows are also arranged by PNCA across the country at every province to promote the cultural values among the young generation and deprived communities. —APP

