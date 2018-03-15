Free pollen allergy relief camp on March 20

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration will hold annual Free Pollen Allergy Relief Camp at Aabpara Community Center from March 20, 2018, which will continue for 11 days and to conclude on March 30.

Timings of camp will be from 9 am to 5 pm and all the medicines will be provided free of cost to the patients. Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani, has finalized the arrangements for the 16th free pollen allergy relief camp here on Wednesday at a meeting attended by the eminent allergy specialists including Dr. Osman Yousaf, Hakeem Rizwan Hafeez, Dr. Nasir Ch. Dr. Mubashar Bhatti and representatives of pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad appreciated the services of eminent specialists and pharmacies for extending cooperation and providing their services and donating medicines for the camps.

DHO, Islamabad Dr. Najeeb Durrani briefed the participants about the camp arrangements. Chief Commissioner ICT directed the departments to provide maximum relief to the allergy patients during spring season.

Three categories of treatment facilities will be provided to the patients at camp including Homeopathic, Allopathic and Tib-e-Unani and there will be separate counters for the ladies,children and male patients. ICT Administration has been holding these since 2004 and so far 70,000 patients have been treated at these camps.—APP

