Observer Report

Chairman District Council Tharparkar Dr Ghulam Hyder Samajo inaugurated Mrs. Shamshad Masood Memorial Free Medical and Surgical Supplies Counter at Civil Hospital Mithi.

The counters are established at public sector hospitals under Sindh Peoples Health Program, which is a collaborative effort of Poverty Eradication Initiative and Government of Sindh. Mrs. Shamshad Masood Memorial Counters are established with the aim to help the poorest members of the community.