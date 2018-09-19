Free medical camp for children

Mian Muhammad Bukhsh Trust (MMBT) would arrange free medical camp on September 30, (Sunday) for the less resourced and downtrodden children living in and around District Jehlum .

The camp would be held at the MMBT Hospital from 10 am to 4 pm where Consultant Surgeon of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Chaud-hary heading a team of doctors will provide free medical and surgical aid to the poor and needy children drawn from the less developed or under-developed area of the district.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp