Mian Muhammad Bukhsh Trust (MMBT) would arrange free medical camp on September 30, (Sunday) for the less resourced and downtrodden children living in and around District Jehlum .
The camp would be held at the MMBT Hospital from 10 am to 4 pm where Consultant Surgeon of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Chaud-hary heading a team of doctors will provide free medical and surgical aid to the poor and needy children drawn from the less developed or under-developed area of the district.—APP
Free medical camp for children
