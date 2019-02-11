Staff Reporter

The Interfaith League Against Poverty (ILAP) and Friends of ILAP on Monday organized a free medical camp at Maskeen Colony, G-8/1, Islamabad.

The group of volunteers gathered under the name of “Community Sustainable Development Programme” (CSDP), which comprises internationally qualified senior doctors and experienced people from all walks of life. The objective of the programme is to reach out to families residing in low income neighborhoods and provide them with basic necessities of life in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the Government of Pakistan.

In this regard the first endeavor of CSDP was a Free Medical Camp which was held at Maskeen Colony, G-8/1, Islamabad, with the objective of providing the best doctors at their doorstep of those who do not have access to good medical facilities.

