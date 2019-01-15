CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken very important initiatives and foremost amongst them is the establishment of dams’ fund during his tenure as the top judge, and now when he is left with few days in office, he has also made his post retirement plans clear. Talking to the delegations of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) in Lahore on Sunday, he said he will start a free legal clinic which will offer free legal assistance to the oppressed, poor and helpless people.

Indeed there are some organizations providing free legal representation to the have-nots but given the ratio of poverty in the country, much more interventions both from the government and other individuals are required in order to ensure there is no miscarriage of justice to the poor accused of a crime. In this backdrop, the future plan of Mian Saqib Nisar to provide free legal counselling to the disadvantaged segments of the society is highly appreciable and indeed will encourage many others to follow the suit. Indeed the well off people have a special responsibility towards the society and they must contribute in whatever area they could in order to bring genuine relief in the life of have-nots. The PTI government has also reportedly drafted a bill aimed at providing free legal aid to the oppressed. Since the bill is in the public interest, therefore, we are sure that all the parties in Parliament will not do any politics on the matter but extend their support to its early passage. Much has been talked about judicial reforms but nothing concrete has so far been done towards that end. Honourable CJP Mian Saqib Nisar himself has admitted of failing to put his house in order. For quick dispensation of justice it is important to revamp the outdated laws. Both the executive and the judiciary need to fulfil their responsibilities to realize the long cherished dream of providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people at their doorsteps.

