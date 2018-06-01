Free hand given to Lal Singh exposes BJP’s mindset

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has expressed concern over the endorsement of BJP top brass in giving free hand to former so-called minister, Lal Singh, for galvanizing support and intensifying campaign for a CBI probe in the kidnapping, gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, of Kathua.

The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It’s shameful for those, who are ruling in Delhi and Kashmir and are extending support to the criminals involved in the aforesaid kidnapping, gang rape and brutal murder of the minor girl.”

“At a time when the matter is pending in a court of law at Pathankote and the proceedings of the case are being held on day-to-day basis, giving free hand to Lal Singh and endorsing his demand of having a CBI probe in the matter and that too after the filing of a challan in the court of law, clearly exposes the mindset of the BJP leadership and its local cadre,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the HCBA spokesman paid rich tributes to Aasiya and Neelofar, who were also raped and murdered by the Indian men in uniform in 2009 in Shopian.

The Bar Association has decided to support any move of the family in taking the matter to the International Court of Justice and to provide legal assistance to them, he said.—KMS