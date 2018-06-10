Free, fair elections priority of caretaker setup: Askari

‘Aliens’ a political narrative used to channel interests, needs

Salim Ahmad

Lahore

In his first address to the media after taking charge as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister, Dr Hassan Askari said the interim government was responsible for providing equal opportunity to all political parties.

The interim chief minister also stated that his provincial cabinet will be limited and apolitical.

“Our aim is to hold free and fair elections which we will work upon according to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s framework,” Askari said while talking to the media outside Iqbal’s mausoleum.

He further added that maintaining peace during the elections was the priority of the caretaker setup. “The district administration is always unbiased and is never part of politics,” he said.

Responding to a question, the caretaker chief minister said that “alien forces playing their role in the elections” is a political narrative used by political parties for their benefit.

The interim chief minister, in response to a question about ‘aliens’ he observed that political parties use different narratives to garner support from voters.

“You all know what is ‘aliens’; it is a political narrative because different people communicate their message for their political needs and political interests,” said Askari.

“The basic objective [of political parties] is to get more votes. They want to win elections and form the government. Aliens is part of the same political narrative that is used by different parties.”

Speaking about the interim government, Askari stressed that caretaker governments must provide equal opportunities to all parties.

“It is the responsibility of the interim governments to facilitate the election process,” he said.

Speaking about objections to his appointment as the caretaker chief minister, Askari said that the reservations will be addressed through the performance of the interim government.

He stressed that he will serve the province for a set period of time. Askari told the journalists that he neither had a political agenda in the past and nor does now.

In response to a question about the interim Punjab cabinet, Askari told the journalists that he will have a ‘small and unbiased’ cabinet.

He said that the second basic responsibility of the interim government is the maintaining of law and order and provision of peaceful environment for voters.

He said elections strengthen democracy and the interim government provides cooperation for the election process. He said the interim government has the limited time and scope, and in these limits we will avail if we got chance for the betterment of the people.

He said visiting the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal is the matter of pride for him and the government of Pakistan has set up Iqbal Chair in the Heidelberg University of Germany where he had discharged his duties for three years.

Answering a question by media person, Dr. Hasan Askari said he had a connection with media and his link with media will continue in future, and media persons should be happy that a person who had connection with media and literature has been made the interim chief minister.

To yet another question, he said our performance will restore confidence of political parties in us and their doubts will be removed. We will work in neutral status within legal limits and will provide equal opportunities and facilities to all political parties. To a question, he said our cabinet will consist of professionals and experts.

About reshuffle in bureaucracy, the caretaker chief minister said that administrative changes are made whenever a new government is installed. Those before us made such changes and those who will come after us will also make such changes. Establishing balance is the job of the interim government and we will make every effort to maintain this balance.

To yet another question, he said he has not given any statements about delay in elections. One of my articles has been published which is quoted. I have authored many books and I have criticized every government and given my point of view from the time I have started writing.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting held to review budget matters, he said transparency should be ensured in financial affairs, nondevelopment expenditures should be reduced and the revenue should be increased. He said projects of public welfare and development should be given top priority. The interim chief minister was given a briefing on the budget for the new financial year and other financial matters.