Free education to children state’s responsibility

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Member National Assembly (MNA), Ali Khan Jadoon said that providing free education to children up to intermediate should be the responsibility of the state.

In addition, a composite strategy should be adopted so that government schools could provide world-class education to their students.

However, the establishment of training and technical institutes is also under considerations. Moreover, the government is also taking certain measures to facilitate the farmers in order to promote agriculture sector too.

The PTI government would strive hard to reduce poverty in the country besides making sincere efforts to strengthen socio-economic condition of the beloved country also.

The government had special focus on elimination of poverty, ensuring rule of law, strengthening of education and democracy in the country, he concluded.

