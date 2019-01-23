Free education through LSP

Staff Reporter

Knowledge Platform has reached a major milestone, crossing 100,000 student learners across Pakistan through its innovative learning solutions, Learn Smart Pakistan (LSP) and Learn Smart Classroom (LSC). The organisation has quickly made its mark in the education sector, servicing 100,000+ students from more than 6,700 schools in 400cities and towns across Pakistan.

To celebrate this achievement, Knowledge Platform organised a press meet at the Press Club. The event began with an interactive session where Zaigham Hidayatullah, Director Marketing, busted myths of the education sector through findings from the latest LSP annual report and shared interesting insights.

Currently 70,000 students from all over Pakistan are benefiting from using LSPevery day. LSP is a non-profit initiative launched in 2014 with the aim to provide quality education for free. It is an online educational resource providing personalised learning for any student enrolled from grades 6-12. With over 1,000 ready-made lesson plans, hundreds of educational games and activities and over 27,000 assessment questions based on the NationalCurriculum, LSP has helped tens of thousands of students improve their performance in board exams without the student investing thousands of rupees in private, after-school tuition centres or academies.

Learn Smart Pakistan offers a gamified learning experience through incentives and competitions where students are rewarded with ‘Honey Coins’ upon completing any learning activity.

