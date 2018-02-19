Free cancer hospital

It is quite welcome to note that Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced that first cancer hospital where free treatment facilities will be provided for all cancerous ailment will be established soon after general elections in 2018. According to the reports in the newspapers, he gave this good tiding while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Government Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sabzazar in Lahore the other day.

The chief minister also announced that best Pakistani doctors working across the globe will be invited to return home and serve their people at the cancer hospital in the public sector, the expatriate medical professionals will be offered to join the institution so that the patients can get the best possible medical facilities.

He went on to promise further that in case the people elected us in the upcoming 2018 general elections then the foundation stone of the cancer hospital will be laid in September 2018 so that the provision of best best medical treatment facilities to combat to a great extent fatal disease like cancer can be fulfilled ,a culture of service will be introduced in public sector hospitals to provide better healthcare service to the ailing patients and instead of any adoption of any impolite or harsh attitude the patients will be treated with love and affection and there will be no strikes or misadministration in these hospitals.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

