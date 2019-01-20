Fraudster pretending as police officer held with fake card

Rawalpindi

The police arrested a fraudster pretending as police officer and recovered fake card from his possession on Sunday.

The police, taking notice of public complaints of being looted and harassed by a man, who claims to be police official, conducted operation in Rawalpindi city.

During operation, an accused identified as Farhan who pretended to be police official was arrested.

Fake police card was recovered from possession of the detainee involved in looting and harassing the simple citizens.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp