Frauds in freelancing

I have recently joined freelancing and found it full of frauds. I see that the people who first make you do their assignments in their desired form do not cooperate in paying you for your job.

I did a long assignment comprising more than 2000 words and took care of the customer’s desire until the end. But when I talked about my payment, he just did not reply and usurped my money. Freelancing itself is a respectable field for those who are sitting at home leisurely, but the customers who fraud and do not pay in return should be strictly punished. It fades away the trust and hard work done by the right and honest people.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

