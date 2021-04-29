Fraud case accused flee LHC after bail rejection

An accused named in a fraud case climbed a water tank in a bid to escape from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after his interim bail plea was rejected.

The accused named Shehbaz started running and climbed a water tank in the premises of the Lahore High Court, soon after hearing the ruling about his bail rejection.

Luckily the respondent in the case managed to catch Shehbaz and handed him over to the police. He is accused of property fraud in Gujranwala and was on interim bail.

In one similar incident in Karachi, last year, two suspects, Junaid and Waqas, named in Dr Maha Shah suicide case escaped from the City court after their bail plea was rejected.

Both accused in Dr Maha case, Junaid and Waqas had appeared in court to hear the verdict on the bail petition.

As the hearing went underway, the court rejected the bail plea of both accused Junaid and Waqas in Dr Maha Shah murder case.