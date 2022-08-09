Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryse of Jamaica and Sydney McLaughlin of the United States continued their domination of the track events this year at World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet at Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar.

Fraser-Pryce, the 10-time world gold medalist, ran the second fastest 100m of the year just three days removed from running a world-leading 10.66 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

She romped to win in just 10.67 leaving a world-class field in her slipstream with teenager Tamari Davis of the USA and Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji finishing second and third in 10.92 and 10.99 respectively.

Her win continues another productive season for the Jamaican sprinter having already helped her side win two gold medals at the world championships in Oregon.

Another gold medalist was in action during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in form of Sydney McLaughlin.

The world record holder closed her season with effortless brilliance as she clocked the fastest ever 400m hurdles time on European soil. There was huge anticipation around McLaughlin’s first appearance since her astonishing performance at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and she did not disappoint.

Running strong from the start she held perfect form throughout to clock 51.68, a meeting record by more than a second and the sixth fastest time ever with Jamaican duo Janieve Russell and Rushell Clayton second and third in 54.14 and 54.45 respectively.

In the 200m men’s race, 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton set a meeting record of 19.88 with Canada’s Aaron Brown and Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic second and third in 20.24 and 20.38.

World champion Shericka Jackson put in another superb run in the women’s 200m, winning in 22.02 from Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji and USA’s Kayla White, who logged 22.45 and 22.46.

The eight broken meeting records set an appetizing stage for the world championships in Budapest next year.