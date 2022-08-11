Jamaica’s Shelly-Anne Frayser-Pryse showed no signs of slowing down this year, winning the 100m sprint at the Diamond League meet in Monaco.

The world champion romped to victory with the fastest time over 100 metres this year at 10.62 seconds, finishing ahead of Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

The 35-year-old finds herself in the form of her life. After adding her fifth world title in Oregan last month, she produced blistering performances to clock 10.66 at the Silesia Diamond League event on Saturday and 10.67 at the Hungarian Grand Prix two days later.

She went even quicker at Monaco’s Stade Louis II to easily break the 10.70 barrier for the sixth time in this season, while Jackson (10.71) and Ta Lou (10.72) also ran personal bests.

Meanwhile 400m world record hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, after curtailing her season, did show up as a spectator at the Diamond League Monaco meet.

In the American’s absence, Jamaican Rushell Clayton defeated Commonwealth champion Janieve Russell to win the women’s 400m hurdles ahead of her compatriot with a personal best of 53.33 seconds.

World Champion Noah Lyles won his second 200m race of the Diamond League season by breaking his own meeting record from 2018 with an effort of 19.48 while Erriyon Knighton (19.84) and Michael Norman (19.95) ensured a podium sweep for the United States.