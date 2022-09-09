Jamaica’s Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce added the 100m crown of the Diamond League finale in Switzerland to cap off her stellar year with a fifth win of the season.

With the win, she also avenged last week’s defeat to fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson in Brussels to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 10.65 seconds with Jackson second with 10.81 and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou taking the bronze in 10.91.

The Diamond League crown is a copestone for Fraser-Pryce who also added a world championship crown this year as well as several Diamond League meeting wins.

America’s Trayvon Bromell won the men’s 100m event with a time of 9.94 to finish ahead of Jamaica’s Yohan Blake and Canada’s Aaron Brown.

Sherika Jackson made up for falling short in the 100m race to win the women’s 200m with a time of 21.80 with the world champion comfortably beating Americans Gabrielle Thomas (22.38) and Tamara Clark (22.42) for her first Diamond trophy.

Noah Lyles finished his indomitable season with another 200m triumph in the men’s event with a winning time of 19.52 ahead of Aaron Brown and Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando.

Dominican Republic’s world and Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino won the first Diamond League title after winning the 400m.

Femke Bol won her fifth Diamond League meeting this year by winning the 400m hurdles race by holding off former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad to finish in 53.03s.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominated the men’s 1,500m, bettering his world-leading time by three-hundredths of a second to win in 3:29.02s while World and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon won the women’s 1,500m with an equally commanding performance.

Mondo Duplantis set a meeting record to win his second Diamond League Pole Vault trophy after clearing 6.07m.