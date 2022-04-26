Francis Ngannou eyeing Fury bout

UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is eyeing the boxing ring for his next fight instead of the octagon.

Ngannou said he hopes to fight Tyson Fury in a crossover bout in 2023 and that there is a “70% chance” his next opponent will be the WBC heavyweight titleholder.

Tyson Fury himself had fueled the speculation that he would fight Francis Ngannou when the pair spoke in the ring following the Briton’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

“We both want this fight, that’s clear, and we respect each other,.”

“Probably next year it will happen. I think it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of our promotions, but we will sort this out at some point.”

Ngannou, who defended his title with a win over Cyril Gane in January, said the potential bout could combine elements of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).

“Make it a hybrid fight, something that makes it a little uncomfortable for him as a boxer,” Ngannou said. “Ideas like MMA gloves or fighting barefoot. I don’t know, we still have to figure this out.

“I would say there’s a 70% chance (my next opponent) is Tyson Fury. On his side, I would say 90% against me.”

Francis Ngannou is going through a very public spat with UFC president Dana White.

Ever since winning the heavyweight belt, Ngannou has looked for a better pay scale to match the likes of Connor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Jorge Masvidal.

The champion was reportedly paid $600,000 for defending his belt against Gane while Tyson Fury earned a reported $30 million purse in his recent fight.

Even while losing the fight, Dillian Whyte bagged upwards of $6 million.

It is those eyewatering numbers that have Ngannou looking to swap the octagon for a boxing ring.