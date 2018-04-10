France to help Saudi Arabia set up orchestra, opera

Paris

France is to help Saudi Arabia set up a national orchestra and opera, a minister announced Monday, in a further sign of major cultural changes underway in the conservative Gulf kingdom.

“Today an agreement was signed with the Paris Opera to help Saudi Arabia set up a national orchestra and an opera,” French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen told a press conference after talks with her Saudi counterpart.

Lately, a process of social modernization has started in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chiefly prompted by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.—Agencies