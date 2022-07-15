France were far from their previous best at Rotherham but managed to sneak past Belgium to reach the last eight of the women’s Euros.

Their 2-1 win means they sit atop Group D advancing to the next round with a game to spare.

The 8,173-strong crowd at the New York Stadium did not have to wait long for the game’s first goal as Corinne Diacre’s side took the lead in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in Sakina Karchaoui’s deep cross.

Les Bleus continued to dominate the proceedings but failed to convert their chances before being punished for their wastefulness by Janice Cayman who was played on by her captain Tessa Wullaert to toe poke the ball behind goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to equalize the proceedings.

The equalizer did not rattle France and they soon went ahead once again as defender Griedge Mbock Bathy headed her side in front before halftime.

A similar story followed with France dominating the game but not adding to their score before a soft penalty decision went their way.

Grace Geyoro’s shot hit Amber Tysiak’s arm and was judged to be a handball even though it was low and close to her side. The Belgian was sent off for her second booking as a result but it mattered little as France captain Wendie Renard had her spot kick saved by Nicky Evrard and then somehow missed the rebound.

France then managed to see out the game against Belgium, confirming their place in the next stage of the Euros. They will either face defending champions the Netherlands or Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Belgium can still reach the knockout phase as they are third in the group, one point behind Iceland who earlier drew 1-1 with Italy to earn their second point.

Italy remains at the bottom of the group with a single point.