France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month

France was shocked by the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the south of the country, just weeks after the brutal killing of a 12-year-old girl in Paris.

Police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of raping and killing a girl, named Vanesa, after forcing her into his car as she left school in Tonneins, France that day. He left the body in an abandoned house and was quickly identified through security camera footage, authorities said.

The prosecutor in Agen, southern France, told reporters on Saturday that when police went to arrest the man at his flat in the southern city of Marmande, he said, “I know why you are here” and confessed. Authorities said the man was sentenced to a 15-day suspended jail term for sexual aggression to-wards another minor in 2006, when the suspect was just 15 years old.—Reuters