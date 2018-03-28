France role in leading climate change issues commendable: Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD : French Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Marc Baréty called on Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan in his office at Ministry of Climate Change to discuss climate change issues.

Federal Minister for Climate Change said while talking to French ambassador that France is playing very active role in climate change issues. France arranged Cop-21 successfully besides all security issues. He also appreciated the role of Ms. Martine Dorance Ex. Ambassador to Pakistan for her collaboration on climate change. Federal Minister for Climate Change also highlighted that French President Emmanual Macron is filling the gap caused by withdrawal of US.

He organized a big conference to involve private sector and business community. Pakistan will follow same steps. He further informed that we are establishing Climate Change Council and Authority to involve provinces and private sector. He also informed the ambassador about Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar door-to-door plantation campaign. He also informed that we have reached the target of more than 7000 homes.

Romina Khursheed Alam Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change informed the ambassador about upcoming expo on sustainable development. This expo aims to provide students opportunity to display their projects on environment. She also highlighted some initiatives on urban forestation. She also highlighted that we held meetings with banking, telecom sector and other private companies to collaborate with ministry of Climate Change under their corporate social responsibility. We celebrated International Forest day and Earth Hour with private sectors.

French Ambassador Mr. Marc Barety inquired what support Pakistan need to reduce 20% carbon emissions according to its commitments. How Ministry of Climate Change plans to reach out provinces to involve in climate change issues.

Director General Environment Irfan Tariq told the ambassador that Pakistan submitted its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) that are called National Determined Contributions now. Intended Nationally determined Contributions talk about 20% reduction in emissions. But this reduction depends on 40 billion dollars support annually.

“We are also developing a road map to consult provinces on implementation process of Intended Nationally Determined Contribution under the light of our policies. We also hold twice a year meetings to review climate change policy implementation framework,” he said.

French ambassador Mr. Marc Barety also informed about French government initiatives. He said we have started various scholarships for International students for climate change. We are also working on renewable energy resources.

