France to provide Rs67b to Punjab for dam construction

Lahore

France will provide Rs67 billion to the Punjab government through Asian Development Bank for construction of a dam in Lahore.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Syed Zahid Aziz in a statement said France will also provide technical assistance besides financial assistance for the project, reported the state-run radio on Sunday.

The dam will be constructed at Mehmood Booti for storing rainwater, keeping in view increasing water needs.

Aziz said the stored water will be provided to people after cleaning it through treatment plants.

He said after completion of the project, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will be able to get about 25 percent of surface water besides groundwater.

He said that France will also make an investment of thirty-three billion rupees for changing old and rusty water supply lines in the provincial metropolis.—INP