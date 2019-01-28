France keen to invest in renewable energy projects

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Cultural and Economic Counselor of French Embassy Andre De Bussy has said French government wanted to invest in projects of renewable energy and exploration of natural resources.

He expressed these views during his recent visit to two Southern Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Karak and Bannu.

The Counselor also showed willingness to send a team of French experts to find solution of drinking water shortage in district Karak.

Expressing his satisfaction on law and order situation, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now safe for foreign diplomats. He also appreciated role of army in restoring peace in the region.

It was the first visit by any western diplomat to southern areas in two decades.

He also delivered lectures to students in Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and University of Science and Technology, Bannu.

