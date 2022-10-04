France has joined a growing number of countries in coming up with imaginative protests against Qatar World Cup by banning the screening of matches in several cities.

Lille, Strasbourg and Bordeaux, among other cities, will not set up fan zones or outdoor screens to showcase the games as a protest against Qatar’s ecological and humanitarian crises.

Recently Denmark became the first side participating in this year’s competition to openly protest against the country’s human rights transgressions by launching specially designed kits.