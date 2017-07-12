France, Hong Kong players land here to participate in Squash series

Islamabad

Players of France and Hong Kong reached here Tuesday to participate in two-day Pakistan v World-V series scheduled to be held at Mushaf Complex from Wednesday. Talking to APP, a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official said the two players who had reached here include Lucas Serme (France, World No. 44) and Leo Au (Hong Kong, World No. 33).

“However players of Egypt, USA and England would land here on Wednesday,” he said.

He said in a bid to revive international squash events in the country, PSF is organizing two back to back Squash Series in which World’s top ranked players would be participating.

“Pakistan v World-V series would be held from July 12 to 13 while Pakistan v Egypt series would be held from July 15 to 16,” he said.

Players included in World-V team, which will be lined up against Pakistan’s squad, include World No. 33 Leo Au from Hong Kong, World No. 35 Karim Ali Fathi from Egypt, World No. 44 Lucas Serme from France, World No. 51 Todd Harrity and World No. 53 Nathan Lake from England.

On the first day of Pakistan vs World-V, Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman will take on Leo Au while Israr Ahmed will meet Todd Harrity. On the second day, Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz will meet Lucas Serme; Amaad Fareed will meet Nathan Lake and Farhan Mahboob will play Karim Al Fathi.

The Egyptian squad for series against Pakistan include World No. 2 Karim Abdel Gawad, World No. 15 Mohamed Aboulghar, World No. 22 Zahed Mohamed, World No. 28 Omar Mosaad and World No. 54 Mazen Hesham.—APP