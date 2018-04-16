France has not declared war on Syria regime, says Macron

Paris, France :President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that French air strikes in Syria were not a declaration of war against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, adding that Paris had convinced Donald Trump to stay engaged in the conflict “for the long-term”. A day after France joined the United States and Britain in launching unprecedented strikes against regime targets, Macron insisted the intervention was legitimate and urged international powers to now push for a diplomatic solution to the brutal seven-year war. “We have not declared war on the regime of Bashar al-Assad,” the 40-year-old centrist said at the start of a marathon two-hour interview with BFM television to mark almost a year in office. But he again argued it had been necessary to send a signal that the use of chemical weapons against civilians would not go unpunished. Saturday’s strikes targeted three alleged chemical weapons facilities in response to what the West says was a gas attack on the town of Douma that killed dozens of people. “What I want you to understand is that we have full international legitimacy in intervening in this case,” Macron said. He said the US, France and Britain targeted “extremely precise sites of chemical weapons use” in an operation that went off “perfectly”. And he further argued that the operation was legitimate despite not being sanctioned by the UN, retorting that under a 2013 UN resolution Syria was supposed to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal.

Orignally published by APP