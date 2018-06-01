France fresh products market to setup its facility in Pakistan

Islamabad

The management of Rungis, the world’s largest fresh produce market of France has shown keen interest to establish its state-of-the-art, fully-equipped and integrated whole sale hyper market in Pakistan.

This offer was made by Benoit Juster, Director Project during his meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque who recently visited Rungis located in the outskirts of Paris, said a message received here on Thursday.

The Ambassador welcome the interest shown by Rungis to setup a similar facility in Pakistan. He visited various sections of the market and was briefed about the procurement, storage, distribution and supply mechanisms of the facility. The possibility of using the platform of Rungis market for Pakistani food products was also explored. It was agreed that a special event will be held at the market in the month of July to promote mangoes from Pakistan.—APP