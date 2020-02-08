France fines Apple

WEB NEWS PARIS France’s competition and fraud watchdog DGCCRF slapped Apple with a $27million fine for intentionally slowing the operation of older iPhones without informing customers. The amount matches the income Apple makes in under three hours. In 2017 Apple had confirmed that it slowed down devices but claimed it was done to “prolong the life” of the smartphone. A statement released by the company states that the issue with the watchdog had been resolved. Many customers believe Apple slows down the phones to encourage them to upgrade their iPhones, however, the company denied this. In 2017, that the company acknowledged that operating system updates released for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 included a feature “to smooth out” power supply from batteries that are cold, old or low on charge.