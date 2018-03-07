France to extend technical assistance for conservation of archaeological sites

France will extend technical assistance to Pakistan in conservation of archaeological sites and enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of literature, arts and culture. This was agreed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui and Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Marc BARETY during a meeting held at the division on Tuesday to discuss the matters of mutual interests.

Irfan Siddiqui acknowledged the cooperation extended by French government for preservation of archaeological sites in Pakistan including Mehrgarh site and said France has rendered huge contribution in preservation of archaeological sites here.

He said training of Pakistani archaeologists by French experts will enable them conserve archaeological sites in Pakistan in better way and on modern lines.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistan is enriched with valuable historical and cultural heritage and custodian of ancient civilizations of the world.

Irfan Siddiqui said his division will conduct translations of the selected literature of French writers in Urdu language to educate our people about French culture and bring writers community of both the countries closer.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Mr. Marc BARETY eulogized the efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui for promotion of literature. Marc BARETY said he has studied Pakistani literature especially poetry of Allama Iqbal and realized that Pakistan owns precious asset of ancient civilizations.

He said France will extend maximum cooperation to Pakistan for conservation of ancient sites and heritage and conduct trainings of Pakistani archaeologists.

Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at French Embassy, Mr. Andre de Bussy, Deputy Counselor, Olivier Huynh-van, Joint Secretary, NH&LH Division and Managing Director, National Book Foundation, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed were also present in the meeting.—APP

Related