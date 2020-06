Paris

France on Friday denied that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had been given refuge at its mission in Caracas, after Venezuela’s foreign minister claimed he was hiding at the embassy. “Mr Juan Guaido is not at the French residency in Caracas. We have confirmed this to the Venezuelan authorities several times,” ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said. France is among more than 50 countries that recognise Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.