Defending champions France survived their biggest test at this year’s World Cup against England to reach the semifinal of the competition at At Bayt Stadium.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored for the French during the 2-1 win while Harry Kane scored his side’s only goal from the penalty spot.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward had the chance to be the hero for his side again in the 84th minute but missed his spot kick as his side crashed out of the competition despite showing so much promise.

This was the seventh time England has gone out of the competition in the quarterfinals, the most by any side in history.

After a subdued start by each side, Tchouameni turned the tide in France’s favour by beating Jordan Pickford with a vicious strike in the 17th minute.

England made a case for their first penalty in the 25th minute when Dayot Upamecano tangled with Kane on the edge of the area, but referee Wilton Sampaio waved away those appeals after a VAR review.

Tchouameni then brought down Bukayo Saka in the penalty area to give England a way back in the 54th minute and Kane put away the spot-kick to equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record with his 53rd international goal.

England almost completed the comeback in the 70th minute when Harry Maguire’s header skimmed the post with Lloris stretching.

Just seven minutes later Giroud headed in an Antoine Griezmann cross to give his side the lead.

England would then get one last chance to keep their World Cup hopes against France alive when Theo Hernandez fouled Mason Mount but Kane skied his effort from the penalty spot to see his side crash out of the tournament.

France will now face Morocco in a bid to secure back-to-back titles.