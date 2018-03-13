France to assist solar tube wells installation in Balochistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

French Ambassador Marc Barety, Monday, said that French Development Agency (AFD) would consider providing assistance in the Balochistan’s solar tube wells and establishment of Renewable Energy Institute in its development portfolio for the year 2018.

Ambassador further said that AFD would definitely sturdy as to how it can provide assistance in the installation of solar tube wells in Balochistan to provide off grid solution besides reducing the components of circular debt.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here, Ambassador Marc Barety appreciated the efforts of the present government in power sector. He said that the progress in the power sector has been exemplary and many French Potential Companies dealing with power sector are taking keen interest.

While explaining the recent reforms being initiated by present government in the power sector, the Federal Minister for Power Division said that French Companies should explore the fast growing power sector of Pakistan for its better returns. He said that the consumers services areas in the DISCOs provides good opportunity to the investors.

The Federal Minister also informed the Ambassador about the Government initiative to author new energy policy and electricity plan. The Federal Minister also appraised the Ambassador on the renewable energy institute and the working that has been pursued by both the AEDB and HEC. He said that US and Danish government are sharing their experience regarding the establishment of the institute. He invited the French Government and AFD for their assistance in the establishment of the Institute.

The Federal Minister further informed the French Ambassador that with the passage of NEPRA Amendment bill by the National Assembly, an energy trade market is to be established in Pakistan. He said that the energy trade would ultimately benefit the consumers. He said that government has been pursuing the policies to reduce the role of the government in power sector while promoting the market force to operate to safeguard the interests of the consumers and also to cater for the chronic issues like the circular debt etc.