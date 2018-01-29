Framework for test, uplift of techs like 5G being formulated

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is in process of formulating a framework for test and development of new technologies like 5G and identification of spectrum bands in coordination with Frequency Allocation Board (FAB).

Federal government has issued a Policy Directive in this regard and Authority is also in process for constitution of a multilateral stakeholder working group for 5G. Official sources on Sunday said 5G is a commercial/marketing term (5th Generation Mobile Networks) also referred to as “IMT for 2020 and beyond.” which means International Mobile Telecommunication (IMT) system with a target date set for 2020.

The sources said it is expected by international standardization bodies that 5G should be rolled out initially by 2020 to meet business and consumer demands.

Currently, it is not commercially implemented and standardized any where in the world, the sources said and added to stay at the forefront of technology and to enable state-of-the-art service to Pakistani consumers, Telecom Policy 2015 provides measures not only for early commercial adoption of technology but also to provide conducive test and development environment for upcoming and future technologies.

With regard to benefits to be accrued from said technology, the sources said 5G is expected to enable new around breaking data rates and limits, and will considerably enhance experience of services applications that are available today. —APP