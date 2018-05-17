Framework for Pak-Afghan talks

THE new Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral engagement framework — Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) — has become operational with both sides hoping that its implementation would contribute to promoting peace in the region. In a joint statement, the two countries agreed that effective and full implementation of APAPPS would contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the people of the two countries.

The agreement assumes special significance in view of the prevailing bitterness in relations caused by multiple factors and reasons. Seven principles agreed by the two countries for new framework for engagement, if pursued with sincerity, have the potential to promote harmony between them. These include, among others, commitment to undertake effective actions against fugitives and the irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either of the two countries; deny use of their respective territory by any country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country; put in place a joint supervision, coordination and confirmation mechanism through liaison officers for realisation of the agreed actions; and avoidance of territorial and aerial violations of each other’s territory. More importantly, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed not to indulge in blame game, which marred their ties in the recent past. Mechanisms to discuss problems were also there before but now there is more clarity and it is hoped that instead of talking through media, they would use agreed platforms to sort out things. Much depends on how the six working groups operate and play their part in hammering out differences and forging cooperation for the common good. Pakistan and Afghanistan have to realise that they have no choice but to promote positive behaviour being neighbours as mistrust and tension is exploited by their enemies. A high trust level is key to success because such is the level of trust deficit that Pakistan’s plan to fence the border, which would help curb illegal border crossings, is being opposed by Afghanistan.

