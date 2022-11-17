FPSC to announce CSS 2022 results this month?

Islamabad: For those who have been eagerly waiting for the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2022, the Federal Public Service Commission has hinted at releasing the results this month.

According to reports, the result preparations have entered the final stage, after which the FPSC will hold a final meeting before publishing the results.

More than 15000 candidates appeared in the written exam condcuted in May by the FPSC. Last year, the success rate was a meagre 2.2%.

FPSC announces CSS competitive exams 2023

Earlier this month, the FPSC announced that the written part of the CSS 2023 examination will commence on 1st February 2023. November 14 was the last date for eligible candidates to apply for the written examination.