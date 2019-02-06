As usual, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) conducts screening tests for various posts. However, the criterion has yet to be updated. Currently, after the tests for general recruitment, only the results are announced and that too after much delay. Moreover, no answer keys are provided to the students. Instead of working for the next stage, the candidates keep on waiting for the results. It consumes a lot of time. Besides, how can students know their marks or how did they fail or even if there is any omission in the results how would they complain since they do not know their marks? The relevant authorities are requested to reform the test pattern, and issue answer keys right after the tests and announce marks so that students can check up their results and work for next stage.

ABDUL HAFEEZ JATOI

Hyderabad.

Share on: WhatsApp