FPPCI to support new govt in country’s progress

Staff reporter

Karachi

The President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour on Wednesday extended his gratitude and appreciation on the behalf of FPPCI to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking prompt action on a complaint sent to him by Federation.

Tariq Haleem, Vice President of FPCCI who is from the Maritime Sector was approached by the business community about a problem of agriculture and maritime sectors which required immediate help. FPCCI sought the Intervention of the prime minister. Immediate action was taken by the prime minister’s secretariat and within few hours the matter was resolved by mid night.

