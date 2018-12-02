FPCCI’s presidential candidate urges KP govt to exploit oil, gas reserves

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Presidential candidate Federal of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Daroo Khan Achakzai has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for exploiting the oil and gas reserves in the province to ensure an economic turnaround.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Daroo Khan Achakzai said that the local gas will not only change the fate of the country but it will reduce dependence on costly LNG to save foreign exchange and trigger economic activities.

He said that the province can be dubbed as a new geological frontier for oil and gas as it holds nine trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves and 500 million barrels of oil which must be exploited.

The FPCCI’s Presidential candidate said that investment in the KP oil and gas sector can trigger development, reduce unemployment and overcome militancy.

Daroo Khan Achakzai said that KP province is producing half of the oil of the total national output, 350 tons of LPG per day, while 10 percent of the gas which is also being provided to the other provinces but it’s well below the actual potential. He said adding that some companies are actively participating in exploring activities while others companies are not playing an active role due to security considerations.

